Anna E. Markel died Monday, July 29, 2019 at ManorCare of Huntingdon Valley. She was 80.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late William S. Buller and Marie (Lavin) Luey. Anna was a longtime resident of Southampton.
She was a homemaker. She enjoyed bowling and had played in leagues at the bowling alley in Feasterville.
Anna was the beloved wife for 64 years to Robert Markel, and the devoted mother of Debra Ann Fuchs (Robert) of Delaware, Kathleen E. Paulino (Rex) of Levittown, and Karen D. Nutter (Joseph) of West Virginia. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Memories and condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.wrgrantfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 7, 2019