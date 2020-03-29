|
Anna F. Knebl of Lower Makefield passed peacefully at St. Mary Medical Center on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was 89.
She was the loving wife of the late John J. Knebl.
Anna was born July 29, 1930 in Philadelphia, graduating from Roxborough High School.
She is survived by her children, John W. Knebl (Joanne), and Kathleen M. McHugh (Kevin), with whom she resided for the past 20 years; her grandchildren, Kristy Quinn (Daniel), Kevin Knebl (Jennifer), and Phillip McHugh; and her great-grandchildren, Nathan and Dylan Quinn. She also leaves behind her beloved sister, Dolores Knebl (William), her dear sister-in-law, Mary Sue Knebl, and her close niece and godchild, Janice Knebl.
Anna was vibrant and giving for all of her days. She loved life and her Catholic faith. She was selflessly devoted to her family and friends.
Services and interment were held privately.
Anna would appreciate memorial donations to St. John the Evangelist Church, 752 Big Oak Rd., Yardley, PA 19067.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 29, 2020