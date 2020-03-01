|
Anna J. Meall passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. She was 80.
Anna was born in Philadelphia and is survived by her son, Michael (Hyon Mi), and her grandchildren, Alex and Ashley.
Anna's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately at the request of Anna's family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's name may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
