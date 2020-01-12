|
|
Anna Katherine Deitz died peacefully surrounded by her friends and family at the Chandler House Hospice Pavilion in Newtown Pa., on Jan. 9, 2020. She was 85.
Anna was the beloved wife for 65 years of Larry G. Deitz.
Born in Windber, in Western Pennsylvania, Anna was the daughter of the late John and Thelma Stopko and the sister of the late John and Robert Stopko.
In addition to her husband Larry, she is survived by her two devoted sons, Kenneth Deitz and his wife Elizabeth and Lorne Deitz.
She is also survived by her grandchildren Kevin and his wife Erika, Sarah and Alexander of Doylestown, Pa.
In addition, Anna is survived by her sister Thelma and her husband Joseph of Washingtonville, NY, sister-in-law Betty Stopko of Oxford, Iowa as well as many nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania, New York, and Iowa.
Anna worked at the John Fitch Elementary school in Levittown. Then Anna began a career Amtrak before retiring after many years. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Michaels Church in Levittown and enjoyed playing and winning at bingo and spending time with her children, grandchildren and her Yorkshire Terrier, Holly.
Relatives and friends will be received on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, PA 19054 from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with interment to follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations to Catholic Charities USA
James O. Bradley Funeral Home
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020