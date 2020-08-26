1/
Anna Kathryn (Xander) Bolton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Kathryn (Xander) Bolton, of The Community at Rockhill, passed away Saturday, August 22nd, 2020. She was 89.

She was the widow of the late Arthur Bolton. Born in Quakertown she was the daughter of the late William F. and Hannah (Schwenk) Xander. Anna worked as the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of Pennridge School District, the Secretary to the Board of Directors of Pennridge, and a long time Church Secretary and Choir Director at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Jon and Mary Bolton of Lewisville, NC; and Joel Bolton and April Fry of Portland, ME; grandsons: Michael Overberg of Macungie; and Karver, Cole, and Chris Bolton; granddaughters: Kate May, Emily Schutt, and Anna and Molly Bolton; great granddaughters: Mary Scott, Hannah, Ebie, Mary, Lexi, Ella, Isa, Lulu, Sam, Kristen, and Phoebe; great grandsons: Jack, Andrew, Nas, Eddy, and David; nieces: Jean Reiff and Monica & Becky Strawbridge.

She was preceded in death by her daughter: Jenifer Bolton and her husband Keith Overberg, and her brother: Harold Xander.

Services will be held privately.

Donations can be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19 S. Fifth St, Perkasie, PA 18944. To offer online condolences, visit her "Book of Memories" at the website below.

Falk Funeral Home

falkfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved