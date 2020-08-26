Anna Kathryn (Xander) Bolton, of The Community at Rockhill, passed away Saturday, August 22nd, 2020. She was 89.She was the widow of the late Arthur Bolton. Born in Quakertown she was the daughter of the late William F. and Hannah (Schwenk) Xander. Anna worked as the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of Pennridge School District, the Secretary to the Board of Directors of Pennridge, and a long time Church Secretary and Choir Director at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Jon and Mary Bolton of Lewisville, NC; and Joel Bolton and April Fry of Portland, ME; grandsons: Michael Overberg of Macungie; and Karver, Cole, and Chris Bolton; granddaughters: Kate May, Emily Schutt, and Anna and Molly Bolton; great granddaughters: Mary Scott, Hannah, Ebie, Mary, Lexi, Ella, Isa, Lulu, Sam, Kristen, and Phoebe; great grandsons: Jack, Andrew, Nas, Eddy, and David; nieces: Jean Reiff and Monica & Becky Strawbridge.She was preceded in death by her daughter: Jenifer Bolton and her husband Keith Overberg, and her brother: Harold Xander.Services will be held privately.Donations can be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19 S. Fifth St, Perkasie, PA 18944. To offer online condolences, visit her "Book of Memories" at the website below.Falk Funeral Home