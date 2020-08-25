Anna "Anne" Voelmle of Richboro died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 90.Anne was the beloved wife of 65 years to the late John J. "Jack" Voelmle Sr.Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late August and Anna Grant Remer, and sister of the late Charles Remer, Marion Riley (the late John), and the late Augusta Myers.Anne was a graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls, Class of 1948. She was a former resident of Bensalem before moving to Richboro in 1998. She and her late husband were founding members and Communicants of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Bensalem for 40 years before joining St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Richboro.Anne lived her life to the fullest, she devoted her life and energy to family and helping those less fortunate. She was a talented seamstress and made many a Baptismal Christening Robe and volunteered tirelessly on many committees at Our Lady of Fatima Parish and St. Vincent de Paul Parish and was a true role model of the Catholic faith.Anne's professional career spanned over 30 years as an office manager for an ENT Practice at Frankford Torresdale Hospital; she retired in 1995.Family came first and foremost. Anne loved to cook and gathering all the family around the table, especially for Sunday dinner, brought a smile to her face and a twinkle in her eye. She was a member of Soroptmist International of Indian Rock (SI/Indian Rock), a women's organization that supports many charities throughout the area. Anne was an avid reader and she looked forward to the Annual Cahovoze Family Olympics held every year on the Fourth of July at the beach.Anne is survived by her children, Carol A. Zemnick and her husband, Ronald, of Ivyland, Barbara M. Holdren and her husband, Donald Sr., of Holland, John J. "Jack" Voelmle Jr. and his wife, Mariann, of Hershey, and Alison T. Cacchio and her husband, John, of Richboro. She is also survived by her cherished 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, her brother, Richard Remer and his wife, Irene, her sister-in-law, Edna Remer, and many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Newtown.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anne's name may be made to SI/ Indian Rock, c/o Kathy Waddington, P.O. Box 1061, Newtown, PA 18940.