|
|
Anna M. Scoz of Levittown passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 88.
Born in Mount Carmel, Pa., Anna and her late husband, Frank, were original Levittown homeowners, and loved their life there.
She was a founding member of Queen of the Universe parish. Anna was very faithful to her religion and loved the Blessed Mother.
Anna was a dedicated nurse at Lower Bucks Hospital for more than 40 years until retiring in 1993.
She was a member of the Middletown Senior Citizens and enjoyed knitting, gardening, and playing Pinochle.
Anna was preceded in death by the love of her life, her beloved husband of 67 years, Frank V. Scoz Sr.; her son, Frank V. Scoz Jr.; and her grandson, Tommy Scoz.
Anna was very loved by her children, Mary Ann Pabukis (Tasos), Patricia Marziano (Joseph), Teresa Bannigan, Thomas Scoz (Sherry), and Daniel Scoz (Chrissy); and her 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to Anna's caretaker and friend, Marie
Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church followed by Rite of Committal in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 8, 2019