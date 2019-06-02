Home

Anna M. Spinozzi

Anna M. Spinozzi Obituary
Anna M. Spinozzi died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her residence. She was 94.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Silvas and Anna Spinozzi. Anna had been a longtime resident of Feasterville.

Mrs. Spinozzi was a homemaker. She enjoyed taking walks and gardening. Anna also enjoyed trips to casinos and fairs. She was a member of the Neshaminy Activity Center in Trevose.

Anna was the devoted mother of Myra E. Ullom, who passed away in 2001.

She was the beloved mother in-law of George W. Ullom (Mary Snyder) of Feasterville, and the loving grandmother of Mollie Ullom of Feasterville. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the Lamb Funeral Home, 101 Byberry Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019
