Anna May Gruber (formerly Clingerman and Gallen) died Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Brick, N.J., at the age of 85.
Born in Philadelphia, Mrs. Gruber was a former longtime resident of Levittown. For the past five years, Anna was a resident of South Jersey.
In her younger years, she loved to sing with the Middletown Senior Citizens Choir. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
Mrs. Gruber loved cruises and traveling, however, her greatest enjoyment was time spent with her grandchildren.
She was the beloved wife of the late Ross Clingerman, late Thomas Gallen and late Robert Gruber.
Anna was the loving mother of Cheryl Bryan (Charles), Cynthia Meyers (Michael) and Arlene Fowler (Joseph); the devoted grandmother of Lorraine, Nicole, Charles, Joseph, and Cristin; and the proud great grandmother of Joseph, Norah, Braelynn, Bryce, Anabelle, Brynne, Brody and Sydney. She will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in by her parents, Anna May (Rusk) and Frederick Pommer, and brothers, Frederick and Walter Pommer.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church, Levittown, followed by the Rite of Committal in Resurrection Cemetery.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 9, 2019