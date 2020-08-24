Anna P. (McShane) Johns passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 81.



She was a former resident of the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia and a member of St. Martin of Tours Parish. She later retired to Promise Land, Pa. Anna lived her final years at Chandler Hall Nursing home in Newtown.



Anna was married to the late Richard Johns Sr. for more than 47 years. She is survived by her three children, Mary, Richard Jr., and Theresa; and her four grandchildren, David, Emily, Justin, and Zachary.



Anna was the daughter of the late John and Evelyn McShane. She was one of nine children, and is survived by six siblings.



Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Road Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, where a Christian Mass will be celerated at 10:30 a.m. Burial follows in Forest Hill Cemetery, 25 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley.



Lamb Funeral Home,



Huntingdon Valley



