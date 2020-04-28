Home

Anna Roellinghoff Obituary
Anna Roellinghoff of Bensalem passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Juniper Village. She was 90.

Anna worked in manufacturing at the Budd Company and Union Carbide. In her spare time, she enjoyed dancing, flea marketing, bowling, playing cards and bingo.

Anna was preceded in death by her sister, Amelia Kielbasinski, her husbands, John Komeleski (17 years) and Gerhard Roellinghoff (35+ years), and her son and daughter-in-law, John and Judy Komeleski.

She is survived by her sister, Helen Edelman, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and interment will be private.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 28, 2020
