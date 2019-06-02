Home

Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
Anna Swank
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galzerano Funeral Home
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road,
Levittown, PA
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Galzerano Funeral Home
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Galzerano Funeral Home
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA
Anna (Sabatini) Swank died peacefully at Chandler Hall, Newtown, Pa. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the age of 98. She was a resident at Chandler Hall since June 2017.

Anna was born Jan. 27, 1921 in Bristol, Pa. She graduated from Maple Shade School in Bristol Township. She lived with her extended family in the family home in Bristol until 1956 when she moved to Levittown, Pa. She married Henry Swank on Sept. 26, 1956. They later divorced.

Anna worked at Kaiser-Fleetwing in Bristol for several years before becoming a longtime employee of 3M in Bristol Township. She retired after 35 years.

She enjoyed working outside and taking care of her lawn, flowers, and home. Anna enjoyed social events with family and friends. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, Bristol, and was active for many years with the VFW. She had a special group of friends from the YMCA. Her friends continued to visit her at Chandler Hall and kept in touch providing greatly welcomed companionship.

She is survived by her niece, Lois Stump and her husband, Richard, in addition to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, James, Second, Peter, and Anthony, and a sister, Ida.

Anna will be remembered for her kindness and generosity.

Many thanks for the loving care and visits from longtime neighbor, Kathy McCue; niece, Carole Davis; niece, Marie Sabatini; and the friends from the YMCA swim group.

Her family expresses deep thanks for the expertise and kind care and service provided by the staff at Chandler Hall.

Relatives and friends are welcomed and invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment following the service will be in Bristol Cemetery.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019
