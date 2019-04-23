|
Anna V. Jacksits of Warminster passed away peacefully April 20, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis J., and her daughter, Mary Ann Tolen. Anna is survived by her daughters, Barbara Hall (Steve) and Anita Jacksits of Warminster, Pa.; her sons, Louis E. Jacksits (Jennifer) of Sarasota, Fla., and Gerald Jacksits (Janice) of Baltimore, Md.; and son-in-law, Douglas Tolen of Sarasota, Fla. She had eight grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Anna was born on Christmas Eve in 1922 in Ormrod, Pa. She died on the eve of Easter, a fitting time as she was a faithful and devout Catholic from Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Southampton. She grew up in Catasauqua, Pa., but spent most of her life in Dundalk, Md., until moving to Southampton in 2004 to be near her local family.
Anna was totally devoted to her family and friends, a wonderful cook in the Slovak tradition. She fed people well. She had a loving personality and was easy to talk with whether in person or on the phone. She had a great laugh that made all who knew her feel comfortable.
Anna's family will greet relatives and friends from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Avenue, Southampton, PA 18966. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Holly Hill Memorial Park, Baltimore, Md.
