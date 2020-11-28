Anna V. Reed

Anna V. Reed of Falls Township, PA died on Thursday November 26, 2020 at her home. She was 81.

Born in Livingston, TN, Anna moved to Edgewood Village when she was four years old and settled in Levittown when she married in 1964. She and her late husband, Parker Reed, Jr., concentrated on raising their family of three and were deeply involved with the Woodside Presbyterian Church. Anna also worked in retailing, retiring from JC Penney where she enjoyed the interaction with customers and fellow employees. She was a warm and engaging person. Anna loved county music, cooking, sewing, puzzles and having a good old time.

Anna was the wife of the late Parker Reed, Jr. daughter of the late Lester and Opal McCormick Ledbetter, mother of the late Maeglenn Drews, sister of the late Addison Ledbetter and grandmother of the late Parker Reed, IV.

She is survived by her son, Parker Reed, III and his partner, Lori Campbell of Levittown, PA; her daughter and son-in-law, Malinda and Vincent Colozza of Levittown, PA; two brothers, Artie Ledbetter of Newtown, PA, and Robert Ledbetter of Langhorne, PA; three grandchildren, Ryan Drews and Michael and Amanda Colozza, and one great grandson, Tyler Drews.

Friends are invited to call from 9:30am to 10:45am at the Woodside Presbyterian Church, 1667 Edgewood Road, Yardley, PA on Tuesday December 1, 2020, followed by her service at 11am. The service will be restricted to 50 people due to current COVID-19 guidelines. Burial will be in Newtown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the Woodside Presbyterian Church.



