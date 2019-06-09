|
Anna Visco of Buckingham, Pa. completed her journey peacefully surrounded by her children on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Jefferson/Abington Hospice in Warrington, Pa. She was 84.
She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene L. Visco (d. Aug. 8, 2002).
Born in Williamstown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John J. and Anna Hudak Perseponko.
Anna Visco was a resident of Buckingham for the past 18 years. She graduated from Bristol High School in 1952.
She was the loving mother of six, Michael Visco (Donna), Mark Visco (Patricia), Kim Falcone (Gregory), Cynthia Visco-Ludwig (Michael) and Leslie Visco-Slifer (Harry) and the late Eugene L. Visco Jr. (Lee); grandmother of 14, Kelli Visco, Danielle Visco, Madison Visco, Gregory Falcone Jr., Alex Falcone, Zachary Falcone, Michael Ludwig, Mark Ludwig, Daniel Ludwig, Kyle Slifer, Jessica Visco, Blaise Slifer, Brooke Visco, Jordan Visco; and great grandmother to Cruz Menard.
Anna was preceded in death by her sisters, Irene Nyere (David), Helen Cauvin (Charles), and brothers, Mike Perseponko (Jean), Andrew Perseponko (Joan).
Her family will be receiving friends and relatives from 11 to 11:30 a.m., with the service to begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Calvary Chapel located at 13500 Philmont Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19116. All are welcome to accompany the family to Sunset Memorial for interment, County Line Road, Feasterville, PA 19053, 215-354-0085. Family and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Life following interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's name may be made to Jefferson/Abington Hospice online at give.abingtonhealth.org/donate (choose your designation – please choose Hospice Program and notate "In Anna's Memory" under additional notes).
Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,
Feasterville
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019