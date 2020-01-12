Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Anna Walter
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Saint Ignatius Church
999 Reading Avenue
Yardley, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Ignatius Church
999 Reading Avenue
Yardley, PA
Anna Walter Obituary
Anna Walter passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Sunrise of Lower Makefield in Yardley. She was 99.

Born in Philadelphia, and formerly of Hoffnagle Street in the city, Mrs. Walter had been a resident of Yardley for the past three years.

In her earlier years, Mrs. Walter was employed with General Electric.

She was active in the Alhambra and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, Saint Joseph the Worker Council 4215.

Beloved wife of the late Alex Karpis and the late George Walter, she was the loving stepmother of Mary L. Galante (Dominic), Barbara A. Weiss (Michael) and George J. Walter (Mary). She is also survived by her adopted son, Robert Harley (Patricia).

Mrs. Walter also will be sadly missed by seven grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Saint Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, N.J.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020
