|
|
Annamarie B. Schlimer (Bayer) passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Neshaminy Manor. She was 80.
She was the beloved wife of 47 years to the late Joseph F. Schlimer Sr.
She is survived by her daughter Annamarie Allen (Kevin) and grandchildren Christopher and Benjamin of Warrington, Pa.
She is also survived by a son Joseph (Michelle), grandchildren Brandi, Patrick, Erik and a great grandson David. She was the sister of James F. Bayer, the late Rita B. Gordon, the late John C. Bayer, the late Joseph D. Bayer and the late Walter C. Bayer. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Annamarie formerly lived in Newtown and Southampton, Pa. She loved to spend time with her family and was an avid reader.
Due to current conditions her service and interment will be held privately at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont on April 20, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you would like to be kept informed of details for her celebration of life service please email [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Annamarie's name to Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home 1660 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976.
To express condolences to the Schlimer family please visit the website listed below
Campbell & Thomas Funeral Home
www.campbellfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020