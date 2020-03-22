|
Anne (Makowiak) Barnhurst of Doylestown, formerly of Warminster, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was 77.
Born in Riverview Hospital in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Katarynick) Makowiak.
Anne graduated from Norristown High School, Elizabethtown College, and Temple Graduate University with a secondary teaching degree. She taught English and Reading in Methacton Junior-Senior High School (Lower Providence Worcester School District) and Upper Darby Junior High School (Upper Darby School District). Through her school years, she was active in 4H Club of America and Girl Scouting, where she achieved the Curved Bar and led her own troops while in Elizabethtown.
After the births of her two daughters, Dr. Linda Barnhurst (Jeffrey Naperski) and Patricia Wiley (Todd), she started her own catering business, which she had for 20 years. She then became the cafeteria manager of Klinger Middle School (Centennial School District) for seven years. While catering, she had the pleasure of preparing food for First Lady Roselyn Carter, Mayor Wilson Good of Philadelphia, Russian delegates visiting the USA, Arlen and Joan Specter, grandchildren of Franklin D. Roosevelt, Archbishop Cardinal Cro of Philadelphia, the U.S. Ambassador to Armenia for the UN, and many other special people. Anne loved and was active with the Red Hat Society until her death.
In addition to her daughters, she is survived by her granddaughter, Brooklyne E. Wiley, and grandsons, Carson P. Wiley and Nicholas W. Naperski.
Anne's funeral service is pending and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anne's name may be sent to either Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 519 Union Ave., Bridgeport, PA 19405; the Tri State Basset Hound Rescue, Sharon Zimmer, Treasurer, P.O. Box 910, Cologne, NJ 08213 (tristatebassetts.org/info/donate) in memory of Little Miss Maggie Anne of Hartsville; or Branch Valley Fish and Game Club, 1000 Ridge Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944.
