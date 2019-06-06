|
|
Anne C. "Annie" (Kilroy) Kane passed away peacefully June 4, 2019.
A long-term resident of Trevose, Annie was born in Philadelphia and attended Hallahan High School and Philadelphia Community College.
She enjoyed a loving marriage of 45 years with Martin Kane who passed away in 1995.
Annie was a volunteer for many years at Pennsbury Manor as well as Aria Hospital Gift Shop. She was a member of Neshaminy Senior Center.
Annie is survived by her loving family: her daughters, Anne Gorban and Kathleen Giovannelli; Anne's husband, Andrew; Kathleen's fiancé, John Dotsey, and children, Cassidy and Jessica; her beloved grandchildren, Donna Marie Zaccagni and Jerry Zaccagni; Donna's wife, Tara, and Jerry's wife, Katrin; her precious great-grandchildren, Gwyneth and Dean; also her blended granddaughter, Deborah Gorban, and great-granddaughter, Stevie Ann, who were her devoted caregivers. Annie is also survived by her dear nieces, Lenore and Darlene; her great-nephew and nieces, Jim, Kim and Cyndi; Jim's wife Mary and their children; Annie's great-great-nieces, Gabrielle and Lily; Cyndi's husband, Dan; and her great-great-niece and nephews, Brianna, Danny, Justin, Tyler, and Dylan.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held in her memory at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Assumption BVM Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Road, Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Pennsbury Manor, 400 Pennsbury Memorial Road, Morrisville, PA 19067.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 6, 2019