Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA
View Map
Anne Dodel Obituary
Anne Dodel of Newtown, Pa. died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at her home. She was 88.

Born in Philadelphia, Anne was a 55-year resident of Upper Makefield. While raising her family, she was active in Bucks County politics, owned the Trenton Bookshop, and was a graduate of the Penn State Master Gardener program.

She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her two grandchildren. She was an avid reader and had a thirst for learning, she loved caring for her garden and property, and had a passion for animals and wildlife. She enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and Australia.

Anne was the daughter of the late John and Anna Tebera, and the loving wife for 49 years to the late Anton Joseph Dodel. She was the proud mother of Anton W. and Jonathan B. Dodel, the devoted grandmother of Corinne and Andrew Dodel, and the sister of the late John and William Tebera.

Relatives and friends are invited to Anne's Memorial Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, followed by her service at 11 a.m., at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, Pa. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anne's name may be made to Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Lyme Tick-borne Disease Research Center, 1051 Riverside Dr., New York, NY 10032.

To share your fondest memories, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,

Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 9, 2020
