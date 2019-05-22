|
Anne Frazier, formerly of Levittown (Queenlily Road) for 65 years, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the age of 98.
Born in Delaware and raised in Johnstown, Pa., she was the daughter of Charles and Annastasia Ewasko.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, to whom she was married 60 years; brother, John; sister-in-law, Irene; sister, Mary; brother-in-law, Chiz; nephew, Dennis; and great-granddaughter, Joelle.
She was a devoted mother to her three children, Alan (Suzanne), Pat, and Scott (Betsy), and is survived by her grandchildren, Colette, Yvonne, Stephanie, Brian, Shelly, Allison, Drew, and Emily, great grandchildren, David, Danny, Justine, Patrick, Jake, Liam, Owen, and Sophia, and one great-great grandchild on the way. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Sharon, Kenneth, John, Chuck, Rick, and Randy.
Anne worked for the Budd Company, Harbisons, and Neshaminy School District. She dedicated much time and energy helping her children with P.T.O., Girls Scouts and Cub Scouts, and generous babysitting for her family.
Anne enjoyed crafting, sewing, bowling, and trips to the seashore and casino.
Anne's family is very thankful for the compassionate care given by Chandler Hall Hospice.
A private family service was held at Anne's request. Her family would like to invite friends to join them for a luncheon in her honor at the Irish Rover Station House on June 15 at noon.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 22, 2019