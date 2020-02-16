|
Anne Henderson of the Independence Community in Millsboro, Del. passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Beebe Hospital in Lewes, Del. She was 61.
Born Sept. 4, 1958 in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Nancy (Byrnes) Henderson. Anne grew up in Bucks County, Pa. and graduated from Council Rock, Newtown, Pa.
After spending 10 years in Dallas, Texas as a Computer Software Consultant, she returned to the Delaware Valley area as an Independent Software Consultant and Trainer in Southern New Jersey.
Anne was a passionate Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. She enjoyed skiing, snorkeling, gardening, zip lining, traveling, planning family gatherings, reading, and word games. Anne was a talented and creative interior designer who totally refurbished their New Smyrna Beach condo, where she relished in long walks on the beach with her husband. Her ability to turn an interior-design vision into reality became a model for others to follow.
She had an infectious smile which drew you in and her competitive nature kept you engaged in conversation. Her roasted peppers were a family favorite. Above all, Anne cherished time spent with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted wife, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Anne is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years, Joseph K. Cianela, who was always there for her, even as she took her final breath, her four siblings, and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Anne's name to ALS Association Upstate N.Y., c/o Team Byrnes, 135 Old Cove Rd., Suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 16, 2020