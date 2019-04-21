Home

Anne J. Moeller

Anne J. Moeller Obituary
She was born in Jermyn, Pa. and had resided in Langhorne for

40 years. Anne worked as a seamstress for many years.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Davis (Moeller), her sister, Florence and her brother, Johnny.

Anne is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Richard Moeller, her daughter, Cindy Moeller, and her sisters, Mary and Julia.

Services and interment will be held privately.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019
