Anne M. (Talarico) Browning passed away Tuesday, July 29, 2020.She was the loving wife of the late Harry, and the devoted mother of Nancy Snyder (the late John), Dianne Gleason (Greg) and the late Harry. She is also survived by her five grandsons and her sister, Theresa Reeves-Lee.Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.Burns Funeral Home,Philadelphia