Anne M. Pindziak of Newtown died peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Sunrise at Lower Makefield in Yardley. She was 78.
Anne was the beloved wife for 48 years to the late Joseph S. Pindziak.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Hannah Logue McGrody, and the sister of the late Susanne McWilliams.
Anne was a former resident of Wyndmoor, Pa. before moving to Newtown in 1974. She had received her associate degree from St. Joseph's University and was an Admissions Counselor for many years with the Law School Admissions Council in Newtown.
Anne was a long time communicant of St. Andrew Church in Newtown and also volunteered countless hours at St. Andrew School in their library and additionally with the church.
Her true focus in life was the extreme devotion and love that she shared with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Anne will be deeply missed by her family and by all who came to know her.
Anne is survived by her loving and devoted children and their spouses: Joseph M. Pindziak and Morayea of Yardley and Maureen A. Riley and Patrick of Doylestown. She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren: Joseph L., Adam, and Jocelyn, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9:30 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Olde Church of St. Andrew, 131 Sycamore St., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org, or at 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
