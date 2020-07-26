1/1
Anne M. Radziunas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne M. "Star" (Penczak) Radziunas of Levittown, Pa. passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 74.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Faunce-Levine, and is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Joseph T. Radziunas, her daughters, Charlene Richter (Jim) and Brandi Clark (Sean), her 12 grandchildren and her eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Anthony Penczak Jr., as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends she considered family.

A Funeral Mass for Star was held on Friday, July 24th, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 66 Levittown Pkwy., Levittown, PA 19054. Star was laid to rest with her daughter, Tracy, at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.

To share your fondest memories of Star or to view her full obituary, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, Levittown

www.lifecelebration.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved