Anne M. "Star" (Penczak) Radziunas of Levittown, Pa. passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 74.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Faunce-Levine, and is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Joseph T. Radziunas, her daughters, Charlene Richter (Jim) and Brandi Clark (Sean), her 12 grandchildren and her eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Anthony Penczak Jr., as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends she considered family.A Funeral Mass for Star was held on Friday, July 24th, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 66 Levittown Pkwy., Levittown, PA 19054. Star was laid to rest with her daughter, Tracy, at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.To share your fondest memories of Star or to view her full obituary, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, Levittown