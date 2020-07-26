Dear Joe---Please accept my heartfelt condolences for the loss of our precious "Star." May she rest in peace. From the moment we met at the Falls Twp. Senior Center, we became fast friends because of her vibrant personality and beautiful smile. Her nickname of "Star" fit her perfectly---she lit up the room from the moment she entered, She was a trooper and fought a very tough battle her last several months on this earth. But she earned her angel wings and now watches over all of us with the other angels in Heaven. I continue to pray for God's blessing in granting Star peace and God's graces to give you and your family strength during this difficult time. God bless you all.

Denise O'Grince

Friend