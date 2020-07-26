1/1
Anne M. Radziunas
{ "" }
Anne M. "Star" (Penczak) Radziunas of Levittown, Pa. passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 74.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Faunce-Levine, and is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Joseph T. Radziunas, her daughters, Charlene Richter (Jim) and Brandi Clark (Sean), her 12 grandchildren and her eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Anthony Penczak Jr., as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends she considered family.

A Funeral Mass for Star was held on Friday, July 24th, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 66 Levittown Pkwy., Levittown, PA 19054. Star was laid to rest with her daughter, Tracy, at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
JUL
24
Interment
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Memories & Condolences
26 entries
July 26, 2020
Dear Joe and Family:
I knew Anne as "Star" at our SOARS meetings at the Eagles club. She was a very genuine and loving person. She always had a smile on her face. She will be deeply missed and my sincere condolences to all who knew her.
Connie Smith
Friend
July 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this!! I just saw this today!! I remember how sweet & kind Ann was & how happy she was when she gave my daughter the award in memory of her daughter to go to Conwell-Egan.
It was such a blessing to us & I know she was so thrilled to do it!!
Such a kind & beautiful lady. I know she is missed by so many. Thank you for sharing your love.
Linda Coughlan
Friend
July 25, 2020
Dear Joe, our hearts are broken for you. We (I) didn't meet Anne (often enough) over the years, as geographical distance has kept both of you and both of us apart from each other, but I was always impressed by Anne's genuine warmth and her Energizer-Bunny energy. Through Maryann, I feel like I know her better than distance would suggest. We are thinking of you daily. Please know that you will always have a Virginia getaway in our home any time you might want a change of scenery. With our love and deepest sorrow.
Kathy and John Dobbins
Friend
July 24, 2020
Dear Joe , Ann was a beautiful and kind person her smile lit up the room her spirit will always be with you hoping you all will find some comfort in the love and memories you will always hold on to
wishing you and your family strength at this most difficult time. God Bless you all
Cecelia Murphy
Friend
July 23, 2020
My heart is broken. Anne has been my best friend for over 50 years. Anne made the world a better place and made everyone she knew a better person in some way.
Joe, Charlene, Brandi & families-she adored all of you and you made her 'Star' shine even brighter. Stay strong and do your best to carry on her legacy. She'll be with us all. Love & hugs.
Ginny Stephenson
Family Friend
July 23, 2020
Dear Joe and family, there are no words to describe the sadness felt by you Joe, your family and the many, many friends that loved "Star". We got to know her through you and I immediately felt a bond with her because of her warm, loving and caring personality. Anne truly is a star and now that she is in Heaven, her pain and suffering is over and she will be shinning more brightly than ever. God bless all of you and know that you are all in our prayers.
Tom & Barbara Gefri
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dear Joe, Charlene, Brandi, Sean, and Entire Family, We are so sorry for the loss of your loving Wife, loving Mom, and loving Grandmother. She was such an amazing person with such great talents and so much energy. She had such a great impact on so many people and was loved by many. She was an angel on earth and now she is an angel in heaven reunited with Tracy and they are both watching over all of you and keeping you safe. Praying for all of you always. Missing Anne. Love you all, Maryann and Ken Easley
Maryann and Ken Easley
Sister
July 23, 2020
Our sincere condolences to you, Joe, and your family. Star was loved and will be missed. God bless you and your family at this difficult time.
Barbara Steele-Canning
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dear Joe-please except my condolences for your wife star May she Rest In Peace!
I know star from Falls Township Senior Center through you Joe!!
Her nickname Star suited her so well!! I pray for Gods blessing for you and your family!
Joe this is Marie Robertson from Bristol!! She has her angel wings now looking over you Joe!
Marie Robertson
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God grant you eternal rest and peace to your family. I will remember you always with that beautiful smile on your face. Bless your heart.
Linda Morgenroth
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dear Joe---Please accept my heartfelt condolences for the loss of our precious "Star." May she rest in peace. From the moment we met at the Falls Twp. Senior Center, we became fast friends because of her vibrant personality and beautiful smile. Her nickname of "Star" fit her perfectly---she lit up the room from the moment she entered, She was a trooper and fought a very tough battle her last several months on this earth. But she earned her angel wings and now watches over all of us with the other angels in Heaven. I continue to pray for God's blessing in granting Star peace and God's graces to give you and your family strength during this difficult time. God bless you all.
Denise O'Grince
Friend
July 22, 2020
Prayers, hugs and condolences, Joe and family. I hope the memories of the past help you in this time.
Love, Barbara Rickert (Bujarski)
Barbara Rickert
Family
July 21, 2020
I was shocked and saddened to learn of Anne's passing. We worked together for quite a few years at DEP. We had quite an adventure once when we went from Ft. Lauderdale to the Bahamas in a small boat during a tropical depression. My prayers are with your family in the days ahead but I hope beautiful memories will bring you some peace and comfort.
Carol Rago
July 21, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Richard Hart
July 21, 2020
My deepest condolences of sympathy to the family and friends of my dear former coworker Anne Radziunas. We worked on the same floor, but not the same unit. She was very sweet and supportive. I also worked with Tracey, before her passing, who had the same
sweet spirit as her mother. Rest on, until we meet again.
Patricia Wilbon
Coworker
July 20, 2020
Praying for your strength and peace during this difficult time. We are sorry for your loss.
Tom and Denise Murray
Family Friend
July 20, 2020
Your passing has left a hole in my heart,my friend. I will forever miss our get togethers. My heart goes out to Joe, Charleen, Brandi,and all of your family. With deepest sympathy, Patty.
Patricia Miller
Friend
July 20, 2020
I'm so, so sorry. She was so loved and will be missed. Our love to all of you, Candy & Tommy
Candy Firchow
Family
July 20, 2020
My Families thoughts, & prayers, are with Joe,Brandi,Charlene,& every single member of Anne's Family. You were her world. My heart is broken. Anne was a once in a lifetime Friend, & I'll never forget her. I'll treasure every memory, for the rest of my life. I know she's with her Beloved Daughter, Tracey Rest in Peace, my Dear Friend
Mary Ann Bonczyk
Family Friend
July 21, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
James MacGorvin
July 21, 2020
I also knew Joe from working with him at Jones Apparel group. And yes Anne and Joe did have some very nice Christmas parties too. I was there until 4 am. And she gave me a box of food to take home with me. And when she and her husband would travel anywhere they would always bring back a magnet for my mom.
James MacGorvin
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dear Joe--I can't express enough sorrow at the loss of one of our dearest friends. Star is irreplaceable. Our prayers and love always.

Your friend, "J"
James Connor
Friend
July 21, 2020
So many years of wonderful memories: of gal trips, laughter, confidences of the heart, tomato pie! Truly a monumental loss of a one-of-a-kind lady and a friend I can never replace. I will always remember you, my Star (mine!mine!). Your Deb
Deborah Connor
Friend
July 21, 2020
A great family member, from a loving cousin
Mark Stello
mark stello
Family
July 21, 2020
Known Anne through her husband "LITTLE JOE" in the early 70s were we worked together at U.S. Steel. The New Years parties were the best Anne makes the best Chicken Casserole i ever tasted. Anne was sweat fun loving person to be around many will miss her. love Alan Haberstick
Alan Haberstick
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dear Joe and family,
We are so sorry for your loss. We were so shocked to find out. She was gracious, friendly and her eyes would light up when she talked about your many travels including her cruise to Russia. We always looked for you both at MS events. We will pray for your strength during this most difficult time.
Chuck&Joanne Thedieck
Friend
