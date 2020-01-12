|
Anne Mae (Brennan) Schu died at 91 on Dec. 25 in residence at Juniper Village, Bensalem.
Annie was born in Shamokin, Pa., graduated from St. Edward's High School, and married John Schu (d. 2012) in 1948.
They moved to Philadelphia and, in 1957, to Casey Park in Southampton, where she was active in the community and as an employee of or volunteer at the library for decades.
She and John lived in Windy Bush, Langhorne for 18 years and then in Juniper Village until their deaths.
Annie was one of the most engaged residents of Juniper Village, running the library, the greenhouse, and serving on many committees. She was an avid traveler, walker, gardener, and reader.
Annie is survived by her son John (Jessika) of Essen, Germany.
She did not want a memorial service. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Langhorne Open Space, Inc. 240 Green St. Langhorne, PA 19047 or the Fellowship Fund of Juniper Village, 3200 Bensalem Blvd. Bensalem, PA 19020.
Condolences can be sent to John Schu at Juniper Village.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020