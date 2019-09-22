|
Anne S. Jaroszewski passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. She was 84.
Anne was born in Philadelphia to Anne (Gilson) and William Babst.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Marilyn Malinowski (Henry) and Edward Jaroszewski, and her grandchildren, Meghan Malinowski (Dominick Cevet) and Gregory Malinowski (Anne Foley).
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Edward in 2016, and her brothers, William and James Babst.
Anne's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 877 Street Rd., Southampton, Pa., where services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, Anne's family has requested donations in her name be made to Don Guanella Village, 20 East Cleveland Ave., Norwood, PA 19074.
