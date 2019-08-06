|
Anne Theresa DuHaime passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.
Anne was the daughter of the late Mary and Frank Zella. Anne was the wife of the late Arthur Raymond DuHaime II.
She is survived by her sons, Arthur R. III (Patricia), David (Christine), Raymond (Siobhan), and James; grandchildren, Arthur R. IV, Diana, Christopher, Brandon, Emily, Carter, Kira, Cole, Katie, Ian and Aidan; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Jordan, Tyler, Ethan and Austin.
Funeral services for Anne are to be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Saint Cyrils of Jerusalem in Jamison followed by a memorial Mass at 3 p.m. Burial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Saint John the Baptist Cemetery, 800 Sanderson Street, Throop, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anne Theresa DuHaime's name may be sent to the Independence Fund, 9013 Perimeter Woods Drive Suite E. Charlotte, NC 28216 or by visiting www.independencefund.org.
