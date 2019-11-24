|
Anneliese Emilie Barth, of Newtown, peacefully went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. She was 95.
Anneliese was the wife of the late Donald Russell Barth, to whom she was married for over 58 years. They enjoyed travelling, especially cruises, serving together at church and selling handmade wooden models made by Donald at craft fairs. A particular joy for them was caring for their grandchildren.
Born in Germany to the late Erwin and Anna (Zorn) Zahn, Anneliese immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 3. She lived in New York, graduating from Grover Cleveland High School, and then went to work in banking and insurance. Her priority, however, was always her family and her church life.
Anneliese will be greatly missed by her children, Susan L. Rizzo and Linda A. Jaggard and her husband, Peter Jaggard; her grandchildren, Timothy and his wife, Liz, Matthew, Peter, Kyle; and her great grandchildren, Angelina and Charlotte.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. until the start of her Funeral Service, 6 p.m., at New Life Christian Church, 4 Freedom Drive in Newtown, PA 18940, with Rev. Dr. Norman Leve officiating. Anneliese's interment will take place privately, at a later date.
Memorial Contributions in honor of Anneliese may be made to her present and past church families, New Life Christian Church at the address above, The Chapel of the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 220-16 Union Tpke. Flushing, NY 11364 or to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
