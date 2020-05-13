|
|
Anneliese Muhlbauer of Levittown Pa. passed away on Monday May 11, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services in Yardley Pa.
Anneliese was born Aug. 11, 1927 in Oberau Germany to Elizabeth (Hofler) and Michael Staltmayer.
Anneliese went on to become a daycare teacher in Germany until she moved to the United States with her husband Erwin Muhlbauer and two sons who were born in Germany. Anneliese had one more child-a daughter, born in Philadelphia, Pa.
Anneliese's passion in life was music, learning to play the accordion as a child. Growing up each Christmas there was time spent listening to her serenade us with Christmas songs. Anneliese brought her German authenticity and her beautiful red accordion to the Newportville Inn where she played her accordion during the Octoberfest season for ten years. You could find Anneliese on weekends during October making friends and providing authentic German accordion music to all.
Anneliese also loved to gather her children and grandchildren on holidays for a meal and conversation.
Anneliese is survived by her sons Claus Muhlbauer of Winter Park Colorado, Gerhard Muhlbauer of Albrightsville Pa. and daughter Linda Carey (Mike) of Levittown Pa. Grandchildren Jason Muhlbauer and Annie (Kris) Meek. Sister-in-law Heidi Staltmayer, who is an angel sent by the lord above to watch over our Mother and provide such unselfish support and love during the last years of Anneliese's life, we will be forever grateful. Nephews Wolfgang Staltmayer (Mary), Allen Staltmayer (Nicole) and Niece Karen Fassnacht (Tom).
To our loving Mother and Grandmother, forever in our hearts, we will miss you dearly.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 13, 2020