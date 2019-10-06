Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc.
Annette Buchler Obituary
Annette (Blees) Buchler of Trevose, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019. She was 78.

Beloved wife of 59 years to Johann Buchler and loving mother of John (Nancy), Robert (Victoria), and Heinz, Annette is also survived by her sister Annemarie Schueller (Heinz). She will be sadly missed by her family including her five grandchildren Alexandra, Christian, Nicholas, Tyler and Zachary, her two nieces and their children. Annette was preceded in death by her parents Johann and Ida (Strauch) Blees.

Born in Stolberg, Germany, Annette immigrated to the United States in 1954 and was a graduate of Bensalem High School. She loved being a homemaker and was devoted to her family. She was a faithful parishioner of Assumption B.V.M. Church, a member of the Phoenix First German Sports Club and in her later years enjoyed spending time with friends at the Neshaminy Activity Center.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Assumption B.V.M Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Road, Feasterville, PA 19053, with interment following in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, 1215 Super Hwy, Langhorne, PA 19047.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc.

Penndel, Pa.

jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 6, 2019
