Annette Coyle
Annette Seiler Coyle, 89, died peacefully Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, GA.
Annette was born in Trenton, NJ, the only daughter of Paul and Ludwina Seiler. Her older brother, Francis, preceded her in death in 1990.
Annette received her Associates Degree from Chestnut Hill College.
In 1951, Annette married Thomas F. Coyle, who was also from the Trenton, NJ area. They moved across the Delaware River to Yardley, PA, where they raised their family for the next twenty-five years. In 1982, they moved to Savannah, GA, residing at the Landings on Skidaway Island.
Annette leaves behind her only son, Gregory T. Coyle, retired from Coyle Business Products and daughter in law Susan Reinheimer, retired physician. She was very close to her immediate family, Paul Seiler of San Antonio, TX, Scott Seiler of Andover, NJ, Cathy Seiler of Houston, TX, Eric Seiler of Yardley, PA, and Kirk Seiler of Anderson, SC. She and her cousin, Lynn Fowler Scarpiello from Yardley, PA, were best of friends. She was also close to Jared and Jan Fowler from Princeton, NJ.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Savannah. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Additionally, friends may call on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 from 10-11 AM at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W Trenton Ave, Morrisville, PA 19067, followed by her service at 11 AM. Her interment will immediately follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cedar Lane, Trenton, NJ.
