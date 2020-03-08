|
Annette M. Marion passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Saint Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J. She was 61.
Born in Altoona, Pa., daughter of Sarah M. (Shultz) Durbin and the late John "Dean" Durbin, she was a long time resident of Levittown, Pa., prior to moving to N.J. 20 years ago.
She had attended Neshaminy High School.
Annette was a member of Our Lady of Sorrow - Saint Anthony Parish in Mercerville.
Annette was a Bus Aide for Rick's Bus Company.
Loving mother of Joseph, Scott and Douglas Marion, Annette is the dear sister of Dean D. Durbin, Deborah A. Jester, Terry L. Paisley and Mary L. Ward.
She will also be sadly missed by 19 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Annette's name may be made to Catholic Charities of Trenton, 383 West State Street, Trenton, NJ 08607-1423.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 8, 2020