Anthony A. Rieger of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was 98.
Born to the late Charles and Hannah (Francis) Rieger in Philadelphia, Pa., Anthony proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He enjoyed fishing and going to the casino and racetrack. Anthony will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Rieger, his daughter, Sue Yerecic, three grandchildren, one great grandchild, and one great great grandchild.
He is survived by his daughters, Joyce Sengua, Dolores Caputo, and Barbara Krabsz, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and nine great great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 18, 2019