Galzerano Funeral Home - Bristol
430 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-2821
Anthony Ciotti Obituary
Anthony Ciotti of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully Dec. 25, 2019. He was 67.

He was a lifelong resident Bristol Boro. Tony was employed by the Galzerano Funeral Home.

He was a daily lottery player, loved to hunt, was quite the handy man, and was devoted to lending a helping hand to anyone who needed him, especially the priests at St Ann Church.

Tony is survived by his mother, Eva Villanueva Tummarello; his son Stephen Root of Conn.: his sisters, Yvonne and Gary Severns of Pennsylvania, Christine and Andrew Soto of Oklahoma; his brother, Frank Montero of Oklahoma; and his stepsister, AnnaMarie Young, of Pennsylvania. He had five nephews, Andre, Aaron, Daryl, Joseph, and Jeremy and three nieces, Alisa, Alivia, and Laura. Cousins to include are Zany, Joseph, and Andy Tummarello, and many others in Bristol.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 430 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 31, 2019
