Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
For more information about
Anthony Lorino
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Lorino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony E. Lorino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony E. Lorino Obituary
Anthony E. Lorino of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 88.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, he had been a resident of Levittown for the past 52 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served for 33 years; during the Korea, Vietnam, and Cold War Eras. First Sergeant Lorino worked with Nike Ajax Missiles assembling and maintaining them for the defense of the country.

He was a businessman and barber who owned barbershops in Levittown and Warminster. He also worked at Gloria Dei Estates in maintenance for 11 years until he retired at the age of 80.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Lucy Lorino; his siblings, Joseph Lorino and Jackie Lorino; and his longtime companion, Bettie Spaulding.

Anthony will be greatly missed by his daughters, Leslie Lorino, Linda Lorino, and Debbie Felton; his sister, Theresa Horvath; and his cousin, Dominic Pietropaolo. He will also be greatly missed by his in-laws, Tom DeCasere and his wife, Jeannette, and Kitty DeCasere, many nieces and nephews, and his cat, Tiger Lily.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where the service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now