Anthony E. Lorino of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 88.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, he had been a resident of Levittown for the past 52 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served for 33 years; during the Korea, Vietnam, and Cold War Eras. First Sergeant Lorino worked with Nike Ajax Missiles assembling and maintaining them for the defense of the country.
He was a businessman and barber who owned barbershops in Levittown and Warminster. He also worked at Gloria Dei Estates in maintenance for 11 years until he retired at the age of 80.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Lucy Lorino; his siblings, Joseph Lorino and Jackie Lorino; and his longtime companion, Bettie Spaulding.
Anthony will be greatly missed by his daughters, Leslie Lorino, Linda Lorino, and Debbie Felton; his sister, Theresa Horvath; and his cousin, Dominic Pietropaolo. He will also be greatly missed by his in-laws, Tom DeCasere and his wife, Jeannette, and Kitty DeCasere, many nieces and nephews, and his cat, Tiger Lily.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where the service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2019