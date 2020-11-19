Anthony E. "Tony" SouzaAnthony E. "Tony" Souza passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol at the age of 81.Born and raised in Newark, NJ, son of the late Arminda (das Flores) and Antonio Souza, he moved to Lower Bucks County in 1960. Mr. Souza was a former member of Immaculate Conception BVM Parish, Levittown.Until his retirement, Mr. Souza was employed for 33 years as a Pipefitter with US Steel Fairless Works.He served in the US Army and Army Reserves and was a member of American Legion Post #960. Mr. Souza was a former member of the Langhorne Rod and Gun Club.He enjoyed surf fishing in Island Beach State Park and hunting in Potter County. Mr. Souza also enjoyed crossword puzzles.Beloved husband of 59 years to Lena Ann (Murphy), Mr. Souza is the loving father of Anthony E. III (Kimberly), Michael D. (Bernadette) and Daniel P. Souza; devoted grandfather of Walter Higgins (Erin), Steven and Evan Souza; and proud great grandfather of Shane and Mallory Higgins.He will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family.Mr. Souza was predeceased by his grandson, Anthony E. Souza IV; and sisters, Rosa Ramos and Arminda Silva.Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 10:00 until 11:00 am at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.