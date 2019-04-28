|
|
Anthony J. 'Tony' Dougherty Jr. died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was 85.
Born and raised in North Philadelphia, Tony was a graduate of Northeast High, Class of 1952.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in the same year and was assigned as a Corpsman to a Marine Fleet unit and stationed in El Toro, Ca. While still in the service, Tony married his Nancy on Jan. 8, 1955.
After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1956, Tony went back to work for PECO and attended the Wharton School of Business earning an Associate's degree in Accounting. Tony worked for PECO for 40 years when he retired in 1991. He moved his family to Levittown in 1959 where he resided for the rest of his days.
Tony was lifelong passionate 4 for 4 Philadelphia sports fan. But first and foremost were his Philadelphia Eagles. His happiest moment came on Feb. 4, 2018, when he got to see his Eagles win Super Bowl LII. And let's not forget his passion for Notre Dame football. He was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and enjoyed participating in the Saint Patty's Day parade each year.
He was a beloved husband of Nancy for 58 years who passed Nov. 7, 2012. They are now reunited and together again as they knew they always would be.
He was the loving father of Joe (Karen), Brian (Donna), Mary Krick (Steve), Patti Leipziger (Michael), Michael (Vincenza), Ann Helder (Bern), Tony (Nancy) and Chrissy Corbin (Mike); and the devoted grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by Sarah, his chocolate lab that was his constant companion for 14 years.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc. 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church at 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, followed by interment in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Tony's name to a .Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 28, 2019