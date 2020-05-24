|
|
On Friday, May 15, 2020, Anthony Joseph Stassi, a disabled veteran, succumbed to health conditions from Agent Orange.
Anthony proudly served his country in Korea and the Vietnam War and was member of American Legion Post 440 in Newtown, Pa.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Marva, his son, Phillip Stassi (Kimberly), and daughter, Alissa Lumma (Gregory). His greatest joy was his grandchildren, Anthony, Jackson, Sophia, Gavin and Stephanie.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Steven and Anthony, as well as his daughter-in-law, Beverley, and granddaughter, Samantha Stassi.
Interment will be held at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in his honor to The American Legion.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020