Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Stassi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Stassi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony J. Stassi Obituary
On Friday, May 15, 2020, Anthony Joseph Stassi, a disabled veteran, succumbed to health conditions from Agent Orange.

Anthony proudly served his country in Korea and the Vietnam War and was member of American Legion Post 440 in Newtown, Pa.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Marva, his son, Phillip Stassi (Kimberly), and daughter, Alissa Lumma (Gregory). His greatest joy was his grandchildren, Anthony, Jackson, Sophia, Gavin and Stephanie.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Steven and Anthony, as well as his daughter-in-law, Beverley, and granddaughter, Samantha Stassi.

Interment will be held at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in his honor to The American Legion.

To share your fondest memories of Anthony, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Swartz/Givnish of Newtown

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -