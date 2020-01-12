|
|
Anthony James "Tony" Tiso passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Lower Bucks Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 63.
Anthony was the fourth of five children born to his loving parents, James and Anita Tiso, who preceded him in death. He also was preceded in death by his brother, James Tiso, his sister, Nicki Tiso, and his wives, Patricia (Dowd) and Roxanne.
He was known as an excellent mechanic and even as a young child loved working on cars. As a young man you could always find him under a car working diligently to get it back in perfect order – it was his passion.
He was a lifelong resident of Bristol who attended both St. Ann School and Bristol High. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his children, Anthony and Tyler, his brother, Frank (Mary Jo), his sister, Rosemary Tiso-Cuskley (Chris), and his nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020