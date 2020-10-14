1/1
Anthony Kasmer
Anthony Kasmer of Newtown, Pa. fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Tony was the beloved husband of Ann J. (Schultz) Kasmer. The couple shared 60 years of marriage.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Tony was the son of the late Roman and Eva (Kochan) Kachmarchik.

Anthony had spent 60 years in the plastics industry. He was the Founder of Tri-Lite Plastics and also LTL Color Compounders.

He was very active as a member of the Board of Trustees and Treasurer of St. Vladimir Theological Seminary in Yonkers, N.Y. He was dedicated to both St. Vladimir and St. Mark's Orthodox Churches.

As an active member of the community, Tony inspired and mentored many people. He was known for taking an interest in people who might not have had a chance.

He will be remembered as a true family man and an inspiration to many people.

In addition to his wife, Ann, Tony will be greatly missed by his children, Nina and Paul Laushell and Christopher and Paulette Kasmer, and his grandchildren, Kyra and Patrick Laushell and Lizabeth, Pheodora and Catarina Kasmer.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet Anthony's family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Visitation will also be held from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Vladimir Orthodox Church, 812 Grand St., Trenton, NJ 08610. Interment will follow immediately at St. Vladimir Church Cemetery in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark's Orthodox Church, 452 Durham Rd., Wrightstown, PA 18940, or to St. Vladimir Orthodox Church at the above address.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Vladimir Orthodox Church
OCT
17
Interment
St. Vladimir Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
