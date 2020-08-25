Anthony L. Brambilla passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Langhorne, Pa. He was 53.He was born Dec. 18, 1966 to the late Louis Brambilla and Elsie (Stark) Brambilla.Tony is survived by his wife of 25 years, Stacy (Quinn) Brambilla, his son, Anthony Louis II, and his daughter, Christina and her fiancé, Zachary Houser. He is also survived by his siblings, Cheryl, Kimberly, Nicholas, Cindy, Joseph, Michael, Ryan and their spouses and significant others. Tony will also be greatly missed by his many nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and his in-laws.Tony began working full time at the age of 16 as a commercial press operator and took a great deal of pride in his work. He enjoyed working outdoors in his garden and pond, and there was nothing he couldn't build with his own two hands. He loved big and laughed big at his own crazy jokes and he will be missed tremendously.Services will be held privately by the family.If you would like to send condolences to the family, please do so through the funeral home's web site below.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem