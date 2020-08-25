1/1
Anthony Louis Brambilla
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony L. Brambilla passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Langhorne, Pa. He was 53.

He was born Dec. 18, 1966 to the late Louis Brambilla and Elsie (Stark) Brambilla.

Tony is survived by his wife of 25 years, Stacy (Quinn) Brambilla, his son, Anthony Louis II, and his daughter, Christina and her fiancé, Zachary Houser. He is also survived by his siblings, Cheryl, Kimberly, Nicholas, Cindy, Joseph, Michael, Ryan and their spouses and significant others. Tony will also be greatly missed by his many nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and his in-laws.

Tony began working full time at the age of 16 as a commercial press operator and took a great deal of pride in his work. He enjoyed working outdoors in his garden and pond, and there was nothing he couldn't build with his own two hands. He loved big and laughed big at his own crazy jokes and he will be missed tremendously.

Services will be held privately by the family.

If you would like to send condolences to the family, please do so through the funeral home's web site below.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved