Anthony "Tony" Navarra AKA Duke, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J. passed away on Saturday August 8, 2020. He was 83.



Anthony was born in Philadelphia, Pa. and spent many years working and raising his family in the Philadelphia area before retiring to Little Egg Harbor.



Anthony served our nation in the United States Marines and worked as an Electrician for Tony and Son's Electric. He was a Communicant of St Theresa's R.C. Church and a member of the American Legion and Republican Club in Little Egg Harbor.



Anthony was preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Antoinette Navarra and brother Paul Navarra.



His is survived by his loving wife Catherine of 60 years, sons Michael Navarra and wife Joyce of Levittown, Pa. and Anthony Navarra and wife Renee of Levittown, Pa., grandchildren Mike, Joey, Amanda and husband Joey and Nicole and great-grandson Jacob Anthony.



Visitation will be held on Thursday August 13, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Friday August 14, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087.



Funeral Mass will be held at St Theresa's Church on Friday August 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at 450 Radio Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087 followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery 5201 Hulmeville Rd Bensalem, PA 19020.



Due to COVID-19 the funeral home is operating at 25% occupancy capacity as per NJ executive order. Staff will be there to assist.



Please note that all visitors must wear a face mask inside the funeral home and church.



