Anthony Settembrino Jr.
Anthony Settembrino Jr. of Upper Southampton passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. He was 74.

Tony was born in Philadelphia to the late Clara (Russo) and Anthony Settembrino Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Eleanor "Ellie" (Waldron); his children, Christopher (Nicole) and Dana (Dennis Glick); grandchildren, Nicholas, Josephine, Kate, Riley, Anthony, and Luke; his sister, Rosalie Brown (Robert); sister-in-law, Anne Settembrino; and mother-in-law, Eleanor Waldron.

A Memorial Mass for Tony will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966. Tony's family will greet relatives and friends immediately following the service. Interment will be held privately at the request of his family. Social distancing guidelines will be advised and masks will be required at services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Anthony Settembrino Jr. may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, or by visiting www.donate3.cancer.org.

Condolences may be sent to Tony's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
JUL
7
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
