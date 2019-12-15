Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Anthony T. Nicoletti Obituary
Anthony T. Nicoletti of Philadelphia passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Nazareth Hospital. He was 63.

Born in Philadelphia, he was a resident for the past 20 years and formerly of Bensalem. He was a Bensalem High School graduate, Class of 1975.

Anthony was a carpenter until his retirement.

He will be sadly missed by his beloved mother, Grace Nicoletti (the late John); his son, Anthony; and his brother, John Nicoletti and his wife, Elaine. He is also survived by two nieces, Elizabeth and Sara, and one nephew, Jonathan.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 15, 2019
