Galzerano Funeral Home - Bristol
430 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-2821
Antonette Hall Obituary
Antonette Hall of Bristol, Pa. peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Antonette worked at the Atlantic Tea Company in Bristol, where she met her beloved husband of 63 years, Walter Hall. She was a kind and generous woman who always put others first, and a wonderful mother, mom-mom and friend who will be missed by all.

She will be sadly missed by her daughters and sons-in-law, Carol Earley, Linda and Joseph Kepko, and Catherine and Charles Sherry. She had many grandchildren, Serena Sylvester, Joseph Knisely III, Eric Hall, Tiffany Sherry, Desiree Bullard, Charles Sherry Jr., Nicole Henderson, Dustin Henderson, Valarie Kepko, Michael Kepko, and Dianna Kepko, and a great grandmother to Timothy Sylvester, Matthew Sylvester, Marlee Henderson, Joseph Knisely IV, Gavin Knisely, Nevaeh Sherry, Damien Sherry, Hailey Bullard, Adriel Bullard, Abbey Rose Shetrompf, and Alex Antonio Sherry.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, and from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 430 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 22, 2019
