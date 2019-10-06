|
Antonia Bussanich, of Levittown, Pa., passed away Thursday, Oct. 03, 2019 at Legacy Gardens in Bristol. She was 93.
Born in Rab, Yugoslavia, she first moved to Tarrytown, N.Y. in 1969 and then came to Levittown in 1983.
Antonia enjoyed her home and gardening and especially enjoyed her family. She was a member of the Bristol Senior Center where she enjoyed crocheting, bingo and the trips that they took. She also enjoyed traveling back to Yugoslavia every summer.
Wife of the late Josip Bussanich, she was also preceded in death by her parents Josip and Ursula Vidovich, her daughter and son-in-law Silvana and Franko Plesich, her grandson David Plesich, her sisters Anna and Maria and brothers, Josip and Slavko.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Natalina and Tom Mulholland of Levittown, three grandchildren Dennis Plesich, Michele Przybylowski and Nicole Kornstedt and four great grandchildren, Samantha, Bianca, Charlie and Henry and her sister-in-law, Barbara Bussanich, Anunziata, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewings on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Tuesday Oct. 8 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service 133 Otter St. Bristol, PA. A funeral mass will follow on Tuesday, October 8 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Church in Bristol with interment in St. Mark Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Legacy Gardens for the excellent care that they provided.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 6, 2019