James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Antonia Edelstein
Antonia P. Edelstein

Antonia P. Edelstein Obituary
Antonia "Toni" P. Edelstein passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at her home at the age of 72.

Born in Schveningen, Netherlands, Toni celebrated her first birthday while headed to the United States. Her family settled in Deerfield, N.J.

Formerly of Philadelphia, Toni had been a resident of Falls Township for the past 39 years.

Until retiring in December 2004, Toni was employed with Independence Blue Cross as a Manager for 36 years.

She loved gardening, trees, plants and animals. As a child, her favorite activity was to climb a tree to grab an apple and then settle into the tree with a book and sit there eating the apple and reading.

She was the beloved wife for 40 years to Joel B. Edelstein, and dear aunt to Mark Edelstein (Annie) and Steve Edelstein (Kathie). Toni will also be sadly missed by her devoted best friends, Ed and Deana Gambale, and her many, very good neighbors.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940, (www.ch.kendal.org) on behalf of Toni Edelstein.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 22, 2019
